EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Redcare Pharmacy continues to successfully grow fast in all its markets.

05.10.2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Redcare Pharmacy continues to successfully grow fast in all its markets.

Total sales growth 67% in Q3, to EUR 475M.

Year-to-date total sales growth 45%, to EUR 1.3bn.

Organic growth (i.e. excluding sales of MediService) 26% to EUR 358M in Q3 and 24% to EUR 1.1bn year to date.

Non-Rx growth 27% in Q3 (to EUR 319M) and year to date 26% (to EUR 979M). Fully on track to meet the increased guidance (given to the market on 1 August) of growing non-Rx in the range of 20-30% in 2023.

Active customer base at 10. Up 0.4M in Q3 and 1.2M year to date. Customer satisfaction continuously high (net promoter score (NPS) above 70).

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 5 October 2023. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. today released preliminary and unaudited sales numbers for Q3 2023. The Group reported total sales of EUR 475 million for the quarter, up from EUR 285 million the previous year, an increase of 67%. Year to date, sales increased to EUR 1.27 billion (YTD 2022: EUR 877 million). The Group's organic growth (i.e. excluding MediService) in Q3 was 26% bringing the year-to-date growth to 24%. Non-Rx sales across the Group maintained their track record of double-digit growth, increasing organically by 27% to EUR 319 million in Q3 (Q3 2022: EUR 252 million). Year to date, non-Rx sales reached EUR 979 million, up 26% year over year. The number of active customers increased to 10.5 million, which is 0.4 million more than at end Q2. Customer satisfaction also remained high in the past quarter, with the net promoter score at 74 (Q3 2022: 73). Redcare Pharmacy's new CEO, Olaf Heinrich comments:“Redcare Pharmacy again achieved strong sales performance and market share gains in the past quarter, which reflects the continued attractiveness and resilience of our propositions. This strong performance is the result of our daily focus on excellent execution and the vast growth potential of the markets we operate in”. Sales in the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) increased 74% to EUR 389 million (Q3 2022: EUR 224 million). Excluding MediService, sales growth was 22% to EUR 272 million. DACH non-Rx sales increased 22% to EUR 234 million (Q3 2022: EUR 191 million), while prescription medication sales (Rx) were EUR 156 million, up 374% year over year. Excluding the sales of MediService, Rx sales were EUR 38 million in Q3, a growth of 16% versus last year. Year to date, sales in the DACH segment grew 49% and reached EUR 1 billion (YTD 2022: EUR 679 million). In the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, and the Netherlands) sales increased to EUR 86 million or by 41% year over year (Q3 2022: EUR 61 million). Year to date, growth in the International segment stands at 29%, with sales at EUR 254 million (YTD 2022: EUR 197 million). All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full interim report for the third quarter of 2023 on 31 October 2023.

Investor Relations Contact: Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)

Press Contact: Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

About Redcare Pharmacy Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 10 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.



05.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. Erik de Rodeweg 11-13 5975 WD Sevenum Netherlands Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300 Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1741685



End of News EQS News Service