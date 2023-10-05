CTS EVENIM: Arne Fritz Becomes New Vice President Venues & Real Estate



Arne Fritz becomes new Vice President Venues & Real Estate at CTS EVENTIM Hamburg, 5 Oct. 2023 – On 1 October, CTS EVENTIM appointed experienced manager, architect and project developer Arne Fritz to the role of Vice President Venues & Real Estate. In the newly created position, Arne Fritz will take over some tasks from Executive Vice President Rainer Appel , who is planning to gradually move into a consulting role for the company next year. As well as overseeing the construction of the ARENA FOR MILAN – the biggest and most innovative multipurpose arena in Italy – and the business of the existing venues, Arne Fritz will also be strategically developing the entertainment company's real estate portfolio to sustainably strengthen its value chain. Arne will report to CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg . After graduating in architecture, Arne Fritz spent eight years working in a firm specializing in architecture, project development and property sales in Münster. In 2008, he moved to Drees & Sommer, the market leader in the Germany-Austria-Switzerland region for project management and consulting on real-estate and infrastructure projects. His last position there was Associate Partner and Head of Sports and Entertainment. During this time, he played an instrumental role in many prestigious projects. The most notable of these include the successful reorganisation and subsequent completion of the construction of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Hamburg's application for the Olympic Games, and numerous other projects for sporting venues, stadiums, and event venues. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO, CTS EVENTIM:“I'm delighted that we're welcoming another successful and dynamic leader into our team. Arne will contribute significantly to our future strategy, with which we aim to increasingly diversify our business areas while also offering our artists and business partners an even higher quality of international services from a single provider.” Arne Fritz , Vice President Venues & Real Estate, CTS EVENTIM:“I'm grateful to Klaus and the entire team for putting their trust in me, and I'm delighted to be part of the EVENTIM family. With our existing and upcoming venues, we offer artists, promoters and fans the highest level of service and entertainment.“

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment with more than 250 million tickets marketed per year using the Company's systems – via physical box offices, online, or from mobile devices. Its online portals include brands such as eventim, oeticket, ticketcorner, ticketone, and entradas. The promoter network EVENTIM LIVE is recognized as the third largest promoter in the world according to Pollstar's global promoter ranking 2022. Its concert, tour, and festival promoter companies sold more than 20 million tickets in 2022 for events including Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues: the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment.

