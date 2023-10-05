Klöckner & Co Supplies CO₂-Reduced Steel To Acciaitubi And Facilitates The Production Of Green Tubes

EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Sustainability

Klöckner & Co supplies CO2-reduced steel to Acciaitubi and facilitates the production of green tubes

First order includes 500 tons of CO2-reduced steel

Acciaitubi to become one of the first manufacturers in Europe to produce steel tubes from CO2-reduced steel The delivery will be handled by Klöckner & Co's German subsidiary Becker Stahl-Service GmbH Duisburg, Germany, October 5, 2023 – Klöckner & Co has signed an agreement for the supply of 500 tons of CO2-reduced steel to the Italian steel tubes producer Acciaitubi. Klöckner & Co's German subsidiary Becker Stahl-Service GmbH has already executed the first partial delivery. Acciaitubi is among the first manufacturers in Europe to produce steel tubes from CO2-reduced steel. Those tubes will be manufactured exclusively for Uxello and ZNB Maastricht, to be used as parts of sprinkler systems for commercial properties across Europe. The green steel tube supply chain is initially expected to have a total annual volume of up to 3,000 tons. Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE:“Our ambition is to provide our customers with CO2-reduced steel in increasing quantities and thus actively contribute to the sustainability transformation of our industry. We are supporting them to reach their decarbonization targets and manufacture more sustainable products for their customers.” Dr. Marco Berera, CEO of Acciaitubi:“We want to be one of the first manufacturers in Europe to be able to offer our customers high-quality steel tubes made of CO2-reduced steel. Acciaitubi is strongly committed to achieving challenging sustainability goals. Klöckner & Co is therefore a key partner for us, in reliably supplying the necessary quantities of green steel.” Under the Nexigen® brand, Klöckner & Co provides transparent, CO2-reduced solutions in the areas of materials, processing, logistics and data services. In this way, the company assists customers with the reliable procurement of CO2-reduced steel and metal products, providing full transparency about the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) from resource extraction over production to logistics (cradle-to-gate). With the Nexigen® PCF Algorithm, whose calculation method has been certified by TÜV SÜD, customers can have the individual Product Carbon Footprint for almost any of the approximately 200,000 Klöckner & Co products. The Nexigen® Data Services technology solution enables customers to manage their product emissions intelligently and digitally. In addition to insights into the CO2 emissions history of the products customers have already purchased, the tool suggests greener alternatives to these products and illustrates the corresponding potential for emissions reduction. About Klöckner & Co: Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of around 160 sites in 13 countries, Klöckner & Co supplies more than 90,000 customers. Currently, the Group has around 7,700 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €9.4 billion in fiscal year 2022. With the expansion of its portfolio of CO2-reduced materials, services and logistics options under the new Nexigen® umbrella brand, the company is underscoring its role as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. At the same time, Klöckner & Co leads the way in the steel industry's digital transformation and has set itself the target of digitalizing and largely automating its supply and service chain. In this way, the Company aims to develop into the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas. The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse. ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576.

About Becker-Stahl Service GmbH: Becker Stahl-Service GmbH, a subsidiary of Klöckner & Co, is one of the largest service centers in Europe in the flat steel sector, supplying customers with wide band, slit strip, rectangular plates, blanks and trapezoid blanks of the highest quality. The company takes an active part in shaping the path to a sustainable steel industry. With a broad product and service portfolio and the use of state-of-the-art digital and automation systems, Becker has secured itself a reputation as a reliable partner in the metals industry. The company employs some 500 people and generated sales of around

€1.2 billion in fiscal year 2022. About Acciaitubi: Founded in 1961, Acciaitubi is one of Italy's largest producers of welded tubes. As a true expression of“Made in Italy” values, the company is managed by the third and fourth generations of the same entrepreneurial family that had first started up a metallurgical business in Lecco in the 1920s. In the company's production plant in Terno d'Isola (BG), extending over 50.000 square metres, more than 70,000 tonnes of tubes are produced each year through a process that employs high-tech profiling and welding lines. Various finishes and processes are then applied to the tubes in accordance with specific customer requirements, be it hot-dip galvanising, painting, threading, grooving or precision cutting to size. The range of products produced for various application types is remarkably broad. Quality is ensured at every stage of the production cycle thanks to quality controls, destructive and non-destructive tests, along with chemical analyses, all attested by numerous certifications achieved. This is then combined with the high degree of care that goes into the service, from the wide availability of ranges in stock for just-in-time supply to customers to tailored order management. All this has allowed Acciaitubi to grow steadily over the years. Today, the company boasts a customer base of 500 companies, more than 80 per cent of whom are abroad. With a view to sustainability and continuous improvement, Acciaitubi is committed to containing the environmental impacts of corporate activities. This propensity is again reflected in the continuous search for new solutions aimed at using increasingly eco-sustainable raw materials. Particular attention is paid to the ever-topical issue of reducing CO2 emissions. To this end, Acciaitubi has started producing tubes from renewably-produced raw material and is working intensively with certifying bodies to achieve a certified Carbon Footprint and finished products with low CO2 emissions.

