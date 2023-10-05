Study Group Partners Excel in the Guardian 2024 University Rankings

(MENAFN- Value360india) October 5th 2023 - Study Group, a global leader in international education, is delighted to announce that its respected university partners have achieved significant success in the recently published 2024 university rankings, reaffirming their commitment to providing world-class education.

The Guardian University Guide 2024, a prestigious ranking system, recognises the excellence of Study Group's UK partners across various categories. Durham University secured the 7th position, maintaining its standing as a prestigious member of the Russell Group of universities. The University of Aberdeen, renowned for its research excellence, clinched the 12th position, while the innovative University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland's second-largest city, retained its respected 16th place.

The University of Sheffield, also part of the research-intensive Russell Group, climbed nine places to join the University of Surrey in the 21st position. The University of Leeds, also a Russell Group member, secured 27th place, while Cardiff University, a fellow elite Russell Group institution, moved into the top 30, rising six places to secure 29th position.

Among Study Group's modern university partners, Liverpool John Moores University made a significant leap of 30 places to reach the 57th position. Kingston University in London saw success with seven of its subjects ranking in The Guardian's top 10 subject rankings.

Study Group's Digital Learning partners, where students of online pathway programmes can progress, also excelled, all featuring in the top 50% of UK institutions according to The Guardian's rankings.

In addition to The Guardian University Guide, the inaugural Daily Mail University Rankings included Study Group's university partners. The University of Strathclyde was recognised as the leading Scottish university and ranked 8th across the UK. Study Group's insendi partners, the University of Oxford and Imperial College London achieved 1st and 2nd positions, respectively.

Dr Mark Cunnington, Study Group’s Managing Director, University Partnerships said, “From research-based study at world-class institutions to vocational degrees at modern universities, the UK offers transformative study grounded in centuries of academic excellence. We are proud to partner with a wide range of respected universities where international students can achieve their goals. A British university education can open the door to a range of career opportunities, and graduates can stay in the UK for employment with post-study work rights.”

The rankings are compiled using a series of indicators, including student satisfaction, staff numbers, university spending, and career prospects. These rankings reflect the breadth of study opportunities available through Study Group's university partnerships in England, Scotland, and Wales.





