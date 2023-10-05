Secretary-General Receives OIC Humanitarian Funds Board of Trustees Chairman

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 4 October 2023�



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received in Doha on 3 October 2023 Sheikh Dr Abdulaziz Bin Abdurahman Al Thani, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Qatar-based OIC Humanitarian Funds.



During the meeting, both sides reviewed the efforts of the OIC Humanitarian Funds. They also discussed a range of other topics of common interest in the field of humanitarian action.



Sheikh Al Thani revealed that field humanitarian projects are to be executed in Chad and Mauritania.











MENAFN05102023005338014459ID1107194339