The OIC General Secretariat Condemns a Terrorist Attack In Niger

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 4 October 2023�



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated against a detachment of the Niger defense and security forces in Tabatol (Niger), causing the tragic loss of life and injuries among the soldiers dedicated to the protection of the country.

The OIC General Secretariat extended its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous attack and to all the people of Niger during this time of trial and mourning and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterated the OIC's unwavering position against terrorism in all its forms and renewed its support to Niger and the other Sahel countries in their fight against this scourge.





