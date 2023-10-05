6.6-Magnitude Quake Jolts South Of Japan's Izu Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck south of Japan's Izu Islands on Thursday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
According to the agency, the temblor occurred at 11:09 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 km.
A tsunami advisory of an estimated height of one meter was issued following the quake. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
