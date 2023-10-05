Germany Provides Aid To Lebanese Army

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Head of the German military on Wednesday announced fuel and medical supplies aid for the Lebanese army, the National News Agency reported.
His remarks came during a meeting with Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun in Beirut.
Carsten Breuer said the fuel aid provided to the Lebanese army is valued at 1 million euros, and another million euros was allocated to medical supplies.
The two army commanders discussed ways of cooperation between the German and Lebanese armies.
