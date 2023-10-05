E-Learning Market Reach Record Of US $840.11 Billion By 2030, Says Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

e-learning-market-size

The E-Learning market is propelled by rising demand for remote education, technology advancements, and the need for flexible learning solutions.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Remote learning trends enforced by the global pandemic and surge in adoption of smart phones & cellular technology drive the growth of the global e-learning market . On the other hand, lower interaction with fellow learners and peers restrains the growth to some extent. However, cost-effectiveness of e-learning models is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.Request Sample Report at:COVID-19 scenario:► Rise in adoption of digital technologies among various academic institutions, during the pandemic, impacted the global E-learning market positively.► This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.On the basis of provider, the content segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around three-fourths of the global e-learning market, due to rise in digitization among the public and private sectors and adoption of online tutoring and digital content delivery in several business organizations. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.5% throughout the forecast period. On-going transformations across the countries from analog to digital bases of information exchange boosts the growth of the segment.☛ For Report Customization:On the basis of deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global e-learning market, as it enables educators to upload vast quantities of e-learning content in various types and formats such as videos, texts, presentations, quizzes, and questionnaires. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.By region, the e-learning industry across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global e-learning market, owing to growth in demand for distance learning. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% throughout the forecast period. Developments of technology such as deployment of web & cloud-based platforms and increase in adoption of e-learning methods in the province drives the growth of the market.☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report:Key players in the industry:► Aptara Inc.► Articulate Global, LLC► CERTPOINT► SAP SE► Cisco Systems, Inc.► Citrix Systems, Inc.► Adobe► D2L Corporation► Microsoft Corporation► Oracle Corporation☛ Inquiry Before Buying:Similar Report:1. Remote Infrastructure Management Market2. Video Telematics MarketThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies.This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn