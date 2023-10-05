Sikkim Flood Updates: Indian Army Starts 3 Helpline Numbers Toll Rises To 14

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In flood-hit Sikkim, the Indian Army has released three helpline numbers for families of mission people on Thursday. The Indian Army has started three helpline numbers. Here are the helpline numbers:Army Helpline No for North Sikkim - 8750887741Army Helpline for East Sikkim - 8756991895Army Helpline for missing soldiers - 7588302011Read all the LIVE updates on Sikkim flood hereMeanwhile, the death toll in Sikkim has risen to 14 on Thursday morning and 102 people are still missing. Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the State. 12-14 workers working in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are still stranded in the tunnels of the dam.(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Sikkim government has set up 18 relief camps in Singtam, Rangpo, Dikchu, and Adarsh Gaon which have faced most of the damages. However, due to a lack of connectivity with Chungthang, the relief camps there are being set up by the Indian Army and other paramilitaries State officials feared ration shortages in the State. Necessities from Siliguri, Bailey bridges will be laid by the Indian Army and National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), informed the State Chief Secretary the police station in Chungthang has been destroyed. Chungthang and most of North Sikkim have disrupted mobile network connection as the fibre cable lines were also being destroyed by the flash floods in Sangkalan and Toong in Mangan district, according to the official report, south Lhonark Lake, situated in North West Sikkim, witnessed a cloud burst causing incessant monsoon rainfall flowing flash flood made its way through River Teesta sweeping Indreni Bridge in Singtam town, some 30 kilometres from Gangtok informed Gangtok District Administration. Another connecting bridge of Balutar hamlet was also swept away around 4 am.



