Bengal Flood Update: 10,000 People Rescued Governor Visits Affected Areas

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The West Bengal government has rescued 10,000 people from flood-affected areas in the state. The northern part of West Bengal shares a border with Sikkim which witnessed a flash flood in the Teesta river on Wednesday. According to the latest updates, 5,800 people were evacuated in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts in the northern part of the state, while 5,018 others were rescued in Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia and Bankura districts in the south.
MENAFN05102023007365015876ID1107194316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.