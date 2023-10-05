Kerala: Gas Leaks At Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 Hospitalised

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A gas leaked from Indian Oil Corporation's plant at Puthuvype in Ernakulam district on Wednesday (Oct 4). Three people felt sick after inhaling the gas and were admitted to the hospital. The reason for the leakage is not clear yet.

Meanwhile, a leak was found in an acid tanker near Punalur in Kollam. The leak was found in a tanker carrying acid from Cochin Chemicals to Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at Vellimala, near Punalur, on the Kollam-Thirumangalam highway on Wednesday, October 4. A technician was sent from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu to fix the leak.