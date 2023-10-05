(Photos) Alia Bhatt All Set For 'Jigra'; Actress Shares Some Moments From The Sets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt is co-producing her new film 'Jigra'. It will feature her in the lead role. Alia shared pictures from the first day on sets. The movie is helmed by Vasan Bala.





Alia Bhatt is not taking a vacation from her profession. After 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', the actress rushed on to her next production titled 'Jigra'.

Alia is working on a new project with Karan Johar. 'Jigra' will be co-produced by her and Dharma Productions. Vasan Bala will direct it.

Alia has officially begun filming on the project, as seen by images of herself from the first day on site. The film 'Jigra' will be released on September 27, 2024.



'Jigra' was Alia Bhatt's debut collaboration with Vasan Bala. In the film, she will play the lead role. In addition, Alia will co-produce the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.



Alia Bhatt has now resorted to Instagram to share images from the first day of filming. She may be seen getting ready for her shoot in her uploaded photos. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt stands by her as she gets ready in one of the photographs.

The photographs were captioned by Alia Bhatt,,“& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA (sic).”



Alia Bhatt first became a producer in 2022 with the film 'Darlings'. She had announced her production house, 'Eternal Sunshine'.

