Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Rakshit Shetty's Dog 'Charlie' To Enter Kichcha Sudeep's Reality Show; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 has revealed that a dog named Charlie from the hit film '777 Charlie', would be a contestant on the programme. This is not the first time a dog has entered the Bigg Boss house; a St. Bernard appeared in the 16th season of Bigg Boss Hindi.

'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10' has shocked its fans and viewers by including Charlie as one of its contestants. Kichcha Sudeep will host the reality show. Charlie, a cute labrador, has become a star in his own right following his appearance in Rakshit Shetty's 2022 film 777 Charlie. At the 69th National Film Awards, the film was named Best Kannada Film.







Prashanth Nayak of Colours Kannada and Charlie's manager, Pramod, confirmed the report. Pramod will oversee Charlie's safety from outside the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

About

'777 Charlie'

'777 Charlie' is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language film written, directed, and produced by Kiranraj K. and Paramvah Studios. Charlie, a labrador dog, plays the title character, and Rakshit Shetty co-stars with Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and Aniruddh Roy. The video follows a lonely factory worker and a stray labrador puppy on their trip and bonding.