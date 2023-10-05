Chaaver REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese's Film Worth Watching?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chaaver Twitter Review: Tinu Pappachan's much-anticipated political action thriller film 'Chaaver,' finally hit screens on October 5. Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Sajin Gopu are featured in the film, which has a star-studded ensemble. This release date has been pushed back several times. Originally scheduled for July 20, 2023, 'Chaaver' was pushed back to September 21, then September 28, before finally hitting theatres in October. Notably, the picture was given a U/A rating by the Censor Board before to its distribution.

The Cast and Crew of Chaaver Kunchacko Boban plays Ashokan, Antony Varghese plays Kiran, Arjun Ashokan plays Arun, Sajin Gopu plays Asif, Sangita Madhavan Nair plays Devi, Joy Mathew plays Mukundan, Anuroop plays Thomas, Manoj K. U. plays Mustafa, Deepak Parambol, and Arun Narayan plays Arun Narayan. 'Chaaver' features a storyline written by Joy Mathew, who is recognised for his work in films such as 'Uncle' and 'Shutter.' Tinu Pappachan's third directorial effort follows the highly lauded 'Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil' and 'Ajagajantharam.'

This is Tinu Pappachan's third film with Antony Varghese and his first with Kunchacko Boban. 'Chaaver' is produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly under their respective production brands, Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company, and has a music by Justin Varghese, cinematography by Jinto George, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. SonyLIV purchased the digital rights to the film.

The highly anticipated debut of "Chaaver" offers a thrilling cinematic experience for all filmgoers.

