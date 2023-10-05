Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone To Ranbir Kapoor; 8 Anticipated Guests For THIS Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Koffee with Karan is a highly popular talk-show with Bollywood celebrities, brings to light the cat fights, the secret affairs and hush-hush stories. Karan Johar, in his usual style brings out the controversies that goes around to the limelight. Often chided by celebrities whom he himself calls to Koffee couch, nothing stops Karan from doing the same thing every season, and every Bollywood enthusiast secretly hopes that he never stops. Despite its divisive reviews, the show has maintained its popularity over the years.

In an exciting update, Karan Johar recently confirmed that Koffee With Karan Season 8 is set to premiere on October 26 this year. He made this announcement through a fun video shared on his social media handles on October 4.

As we eagerly await the grand premiere of Koffee With Karan 8, here are eight guests we'd love to see on the show this season:

1. Shah Rukh Khan: The most anticipated guest for this season has to be Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan inaugurated the very first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 1 back in 2004. Although he last appeared on the show during its fifth season in 2016, the Bollywood superstar's recent string of successes suggests that he might be ready to make a comeback.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Karan Johar hinted in the first promo of Koffee With Karan 8 that he intends to invite a famous newlywed Bollywood couple as special guests. We'd love to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the show, and perhaps even more star couples throughout the season.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Despite being together for over a decade and getting married in 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never graced Koffee With Karan as a couple. It would be a treat to see them together in the show's eighth season.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: The 'newly married' couple hinted at in the first promo is likely Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who gained fame with their roles in Shershaah. Fans eagerly await a glimpse into their adorable relationship on the show.

5. Allu Arjun: The National Award-winning actor, renowned for his stellar performance in Pushpa, is a sought-after guest. Allu Arjun rarely participates in media interviews, making his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 highly anticipated.

6. Jr NTR and Ram Charan: The dynamic duo of Telugu cinema, known for their outstanding performances in the Academy Award-winning film RRR, would be a delightful addition to the show. Their energy and charm would undoubtedly captivate the audience.

7. The Archies Cast: Fans are eagerly awaiting the star-studded cast of The Archies, an upcoming Netflix movie directed by Zoya Akhtar. This includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal (Dot), Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Their presence promises to make the show even more intriguing.

8. An Episode for Directors: In past seasons, Karan Johar dedicated special episodes to celebrated filmmakers. It would be fascinating to see him engage in insightful conversations with this season's prominent directors, such as Atlee (Jawan) and Sidharth Anand (Pathaan), among others.

As Koffee With Karan 8 approaches its premiere, fans can't wait to see which of these anticipated guests will grace the show and what exciting conversations and revelations lie ahead in this season.