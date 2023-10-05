Mysore Pak to Unniyappam: 8 popular South Indian sweets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indulge in the sweet symphony of South Indian desserts, each a delightful treat that reflects the region's culinary diversity. Here are eight popular South Indian sweets.
Indulge in the sweet symphony of South Indian desserts, each a delightful treat that reflects the region's culinary diversity. Here are eight popular South Indian sweets.
Originating from Karnataka, Obbattu is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of chana dal, jaggery, and coconut. It's often enjoyed during festivals and special occasions.
Originating from the royal city of Mysuru, Mysore Pak is a delectable sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. With a rich, melt-in-the-mouth texture, it is a favourite of all.
Jangiri is a classic South Indian sweet made from urad dal batter, deep-fried & soaked in sugar syrup. Its distinctive swirls & orange hue make it visually appealing.
Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Pootharekulu is a paper-thin sweet made from rice starch and filled with layers of ghee and sugar.
Kozhukattai is a steamed or fried dumpling made from rice flour and filled with jaggery and coconut. The sweet and savory versions cater to diverse tastes.
Unniyappam is a delicious and iconic sweet from Kerala, known for its distinctive small, round shape and delightful taste made from rice flour, bananas & jaggery.
Kesari, also known as Sheera or Sooji Halwa, is a popular sweet made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and water. It's often flavoured with saffron and garnished with nuts.
Originating from Tamil Nadu, Kadalai Mittai, also known as Peanut Chikki, is a crunchy sweet made with roasted peanuts and jaggery.
MENAFN05102023007385015968ID1107194295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.