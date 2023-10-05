Mysore Pak to Unniyappam: 8 popular South Indian sweets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indulge in the sweet symphony of South Indian desserts, each a delightful treat that reflects the region's culinary diversity. Here are eight popular South Indian sweets.

Originating from Karnataka, Obbattu is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of chana dal, jaggery, and coconut. It's often enjoyed during festivals and special occasions.

Originating from the royal city of Mysuru, Mysore Pak is a delectable sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. With a rich, melt-in-the-mouth texture, it is a favourite of all.

Jangiri is a classic South Indian sweet made from urad dal batter, deep-fried & soaked in sugar syrup. Its distinctive swirls & orange hue make it visually appealing.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Pootharekulu is a paper-thin sweet made from rice starch and filled with layers of ghee and sugar.

Kozhukattai is a steamed or fried dumpling made from rice flour and filled with jaggery and coconut. The sweet and savory versions cater to diverse tastes.

Unniyappam is a delicious and iconic sweet from Kerala, known for its distinctive small, round shape and delightful taste made from rice flour, bananas & jaggery.

Kesari, also known as Sheera or Sooji Halwa, is a popular sweet made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and water. It's often flavoured with saffron and garnished with nuts.

Originating from Tamil Nadu, Kadalai Mittai, also known as Peanut Chikki, is a crunchy sweet made with roasted peanuts and jaggery.