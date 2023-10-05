Leo: Kannada Star Arjun Sarja Exudes Charisma As Harold Das In Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Leo, the highly anticipated mass action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is set to make its grand theatrical release in a couple of weeks. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his previous hit films, the project has already captured the attention of Tamil cinema enthusiasts through its captivating posters and songs.

As part of their marketing strategy, the Leo team has been delighting Thalapathy Vijay's fans by releasing a series of posters featuring the superstar on social media over the past few days. Additionally, they have started unveiling character posters of the remaining star cast, which includes Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt and renowned actor Arjun Sarja.

In the latest reveal, the makers of Leo, through the official social media handles of Sun TV and production banner Seven Screen Studio, unveiled the highly anticipated character poster of Arjun Sarja from the film. In this striking poster, Arjun Sarja, who portrays the character Harold Das, exudes his trademark on-screen charisma and style.

The poster showcases Arjun Sarja in a rugged look, donning a black shirt, complemented by a casually unkempt hairstyle, a cross pendant, and a lit cigarette in his hand. While specific details about Arjun Sarja's character, Harold Das, remain under wraps, the shared surname suggests a potential connection between his character and Sanjay Dutt's character, Anthony Das, to the film's titular character, Leo Das, portrayed by Thalapathy Vijay.

About "Leo":

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, following the massive success of their previous collaboration, "Master," released in 2021. Notably, Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead opposite Vijay, reuniting with the actor after a hiatus of over 15 years.

Sanjay Dutt is set to play the primary antagonist in Leo, which boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anurag Kashyap, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Manobala, Babu Antony, Priya Anand, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Jaffer Sadiq, Sandy Master, and many others in pivotal roles. The film is produced by the prestigious banner Seven Screen Studios.