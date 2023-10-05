Plastic Caps Market Is Valued At US$ 41 Billion In 2023. X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for plastic caps is expected to reach US$ 41 billion in 2023 and grow at a strong CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033.

In order to pack and seal a range of bottles, tubes, containers, and jars, plastic caps are a frequent and safe packaging alternative. Plastic caps are recyclable and lightweight, making them perfect for packaging industrial goods as well as carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.

Most of the demand for plastic caps comes from the food and beverage sector. By 2033, this industry is anticipated to control two-thirds of the market. Plastic caps will be in great demand due to the industry's quick global adoption. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, the combined medicines and cosmetics & personal care industries will present respectable potential. These sectors' steadily increasing need for plastic caps to pack and seal a range of bottles, cans, tubes, and containers will significantly boost market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global plastic caps market is projected to expand at 4.6% CAGR and reach US$ 64.1 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 3.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Under product type, screw-on caps dominate the market with 62.5% share.

Europe leads the global market with 29.4% share in 2023. North America is likely to account for 25.2% market share in 2023.

Market Development

Market players are shifting their focus to high-quality plastic caps to align with market standards for industrial purposes. Market stakeholders have diversified product portfolios to cater to both the industrial sector and the commercial sector. They are also focusing on reducing production costs to enhance the long-run strengthening of the cash flow. Key players also manufacture products that have higher strength, and high flexibility, lightweight, and are recyclable.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of plastic caps are focusing on developing new products and increasing their production capacity to cater to the increase in the demand for various applications. Key market players are also manufacturing products that are lightweight and low-cost. Along with this, manufacturers of plastic caps are now focused on the development and implementation of recyclable as well as highly sustainable caps.



In Jan 2021, BERICAP produced its first test production of closures manufactured from sugar cane-derived resin. The closure itself is a 38 mm three-start design with a PE liner for use on HDPE bottles. In Sept 2022, Berry launched a fully accredited child-resistant (CR) complete-pack solution for liquid healthcare products. This pack comprises Berry's pharma round PET bottle, together with its child-resistant closures (CRC) PP28 Medi-Loc® CRC and TE (tamper-evident) CRC, which can be fitted with a variety of specified liners.

Key Companies Profiled



Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

Bericap GmbH and Co KG

Silgan Plastics

Aptar, Inc.

Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC

O. Berk Company

UNITED CAPS

Pano Cap

Phoenix Closures, Inc. Hicap Closures Co., Ltd

Segmentation of Plastic Caps Industry Research

By Product Type:



Screw-on Caps

Dispensing Caps

Caps with Handles

Push-pull Caps Others

By Material:



PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE Others

By Packaging:



Packet/Sachets

Bottles

Tubes Others

By End-use Industry:



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare & Toiletries Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plastic caps market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (screw-on caps, dispensing caps, caps with handles, push-pull caps, others), material (PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, others), packaging (packet/sachets, bottles, tubes, others), and end-use industry (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, edible oil, personal care & cosmetics, homecare & toiletries, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

