Gold Rate Today: Prices Dip By Rs 160 For One Sovereign; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Despite economic fluctuations, Kerala's demand for gold remains resilient, driven by its cultural significance in weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies. The state's gold prices have once more dropped. The gold rates have been dropping for the past week. In 10 days, there was a shortfall of Rs. 2040. The price of the market is at a six-month low. Today, the market price of one sovereign gold dropped by Rs 160. The market rate of gold is now Rs 41,920.



Earlier on March 13, the price of gold reached below Rs 42,000.

The market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs 5240 and the price of one gram of 18 carat gold is Rs 4333. Meanwhile, the price of silver remains unchanged. The market price is Rs.74. Hallmark silver price also remains unchanged. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.



Let's have a look at 10 day gold rate:

September 26- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160; The market price is Rs 43,800.

September 27-

One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 200. Market price- Rs 43,600

September 28- One pavan of gold fell by Rs 480. The market price - Rs 43,120

September 29-

A sovereign of gold fell by Rs.200. The market price is Rs 42,920.

September 30- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price- Rs 42,680.

October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 2 - One sovereign of gold fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560.



October 3 - A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080.



October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080.



October 5-

A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.