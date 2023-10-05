Aishwarya Rai Stuns At Red Carpet; Takes Stand Against Street Harassment In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai created quite a buzz at a L'Oreal event in Mumbai on the night of October 4. Stepping onto the red carpet, the actress used the platform to take a stand against street harassment.

After leaving a lasting impression with her runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai graced the L'Oreal event at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. The star-studded evening saw the attendance of numerous popular celebrities, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Gauahar Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others. On the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai made a powerful statement against the issue of street harassment, all while looking absolutely stunning in her black gown.

Aishwarya Rai, who had recently captivated the audience with her shimmering gold cape gown on the Paris Fashion Week stage, once again dazzled the crowd in Mumbai. She donned an elegant black gown paired with a silver-detailed overcoat, showcasing her timeless beauty and fashion sense.

While addressing the attendees on the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai spoke passionately about the pressing issue of street harassment faced by women. She expressed her gratitude for everyone's presence at the event and highlighted its significance in addressing this crucial issue. However, she also emphasized that the problem pertains to both genders and underscored the importance of creating an environment where everyone can feel safe and protected.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai's last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. Her commitment to raising awareness about important social issues, combined with her continued success in the entertainment industry, showcases her multifaceted talent and dedication.