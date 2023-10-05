Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh Announces 35% Reservation For Women In Govt Jobs; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Madhya Pradesh government has taken steps to provide opportunities for women in the state. They issued a notification introducing a 35% reservation for women in recruitment for various government jobs, with the exception of the Forest Department. This amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 aims to empower women in the state.

The notification specifies, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment, and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently made several announcements to empower women in the state. He declared that 35% of vacancies in the police force and other government jobs would be reserved for women. Additionally, 50% of teaching positions would be set aside for female candidates.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Chouhan decided to expedite the transfer of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the "Ladli Bahna Yojana," the state government's flagship welfare program for women, starting in October. This program provides Rs 1,250 per month to each beneficiary.

These initiatives are seen as a significant outreach effort by the BJP government, particularly in light of the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, where women voters play a crucial role in the electoral landscape.

By introducing these reservations and welfare programs, the Madhya Pradesh government is working to create a more inclusive and equitable environment, offering women greater opportunities and support in various sectors, including education and employment. These steps aim to uplift and empower women in the state, recognizing their vital role in its development and progress.