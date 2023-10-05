Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu's Missing Social Media Posts Spark Questions Of Discontent With Promotion Plan; READ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taapsee Pannu, in partnership with Pranjal Khandhdiya, established Outsiders Films with a vision to craft meaningful and entertaining content. The inaugural production under this banner, 'Blurr,' featured Taapsee as the lead. Their upcoming release, 'Dhak Dhak,' is scheduled for October 13th, a collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. Recently, questions have arisen about Taapsee Pannu's association with 'Dhak Dhak.' Taapsee has been actively engaged in promoting the film across her social media platforms since its inception. However, it has come to our attention that she has removed posts related to the movie from her social media accounts. This has raised concerns about potential dissatisfaction with the film's promotional strategy.

Given that the movie's release is just a week away, the absence of a trailer and teaser has intensified these concerns, suggesting a shortfall in promotional efforts. Reports suggest that Taapsee may not be content with the current promotional plan and is disheartened that a passion project like 'Dhak Dhak' is not receiving the level of promotion she believes it deserves.





It's noteworthy that 'Dhak Dhak' was produced with a substantial budget and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring acclaimed actors such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film's fate and its promotional strategy remain subjects of keen interest, with fans eagerly awaiting further developments. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this intriguing situation.

ALSO READ:

The Archies: Khushi Kapoor reflects on how she bonded with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other co-stars