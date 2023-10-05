ODI World Cup 2023: England Vs New Zealand 1St Match; Live Streaming, Key Matchups, And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off with an exciting clash between defending champions England and New Zealand. These two teams previously met in the 2019 World Cup final, a match that Eoin Morgan's squad won by the slimmest of margins. However, with Kane Williamson unable to participate for the Kiwis in this game, he hopes to see his team turn the tables as the prestigious tournament begins with this high-profile encounter. Although Williamson is not fully fit for New Zealand, England may also have to do without their star all-rounder, Ben Stokes. In Williamson's absence, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis, while Harry Brook is expected to replace Stokes in England's starting lineup.

Key Details for the England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Match:

Date: Thursday, October 5

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Match Start Time : 2:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:30 PM IST.

Broadcast Information: TV Channel: The Star Sports Network will provide live coverage of the England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

Free Live Streaming: To watch the England vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match for free, you can stream it live on Hotstar and their official website.

Key Match ups: Trent Boult vs Dawid Malan and Mark Wood vs Devon Conway