Atishi Challenges BJP: Prove Graft Charges Against Arrested AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday (October 5) declared that not a single rupee related to corruption would be found by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in arrested party leader Sanjay Singh's house or any associated places such as his bank lockers.

Addressing the media, the AAP leader said that despite over 500 officers from the ED and other agencies conducting raids at numerous locations across the country over the last 15 months, they have failed to find any evidence in the alleged "made-up excise policy case." Atishi suggested that the ruling party is now seeking scapegoats due to this lack of evidence.

"The ED raided Sanjay Singh's four-room house for eight hours, overturning his kitchen, bedrooms, and drawing room. However, they did not find any money, gold, or jewelry connecting him to any corruption charges. I challenge the BJP today, that if they found anything in his premises, they should produce that evidence to the public or abandon their political games," Atishi said.

She further accused the BJP of targeting Singh without evidence because he is a strong voice in Parliament against the ruling party's alleged illegal practices.

Atishi pointed to recent raids on the homes of journalists and the mistreatment of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders advocating for the release of funds to West Bengal as examples of the BJP's attempts to suppress opposition voices.

"Sanjay Singh is a voice in Parliament that exposes corruption within the BJP. When they tried to silence him by suspending him from the Rajya Sabha, he continued to speak outside Parliament. This did not sit well with the BJP. He spoke about how close associates of the BJP received significant contracts and became among the world's richest people. Sanjay Singh and AAP will not be intimidated by jail terms," Atishi said.

She challenged the ED to thoroughly investigate every bank locker, ancestral home, and any other location connected to Sanjay Singh and to produce any evidence of corruption-related money, even a single rupee, linked to him.

Atishi's remarks came in response to the recent arrest of Sanjay Singh by the ED in connection with his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Singh remains in ED custody, where he will undergo further questioning. AAP members have organized demonstrations and protests in various locations across the city in response to his arrest.

