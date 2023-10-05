7 things you did not know about Coca-Cola

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Coca-Cola is one of the most iconic and recognizable brands globally, but there are still some lesser-known facts about the company and its products. Here are seven things you might not know about Coca-Cola.



When John S. Pemberton first created Coca-Cola in the 19th century, it was intended as a medicinal tonic as it could cure headaches, anxiety, and impotence.

The recipe for the drink is known by only a few people at any given time, and it's stored in a bank vault. The formula is so secret that it's referred to as "Merchandise 7X."

The image of Santa Claus we have today was heavily influenced by Coca-Cola's advertising. Coca-Cola's Christmas campaigns in the 1930s helped popularize this image of Santa Claus.

In 1985, Coca-Cola was the first soft drink to be consumed in space when astronauts in the Space Shuttle Challenger tested a Coca-Cola dispenser designed for use in microgravity.

The company produces a wide range of beverage brands, including Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and many others. It also owns brands like Dasani (water) and Minute Maid (juice).

Coca-Cola has been an official sponsor of the Olympics since 1928 and is a significant supporter of the event, providing beverages to athletes and spectators.

Coca-Cola's products are available in over 200 countries. The red and white Coca-Cola logo is one of the most universally recognized symbols on the planet.