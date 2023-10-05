Formation Of Moon To Dark Matter: 7 Unsolved Mysteries Of Solar System

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Formation of Moon to Dark Matter are 7 unsolved mysteries of the Solar System, encompassing lunar origins, Venus's climate, methane on Mars, and the enigmatic dark matter, challenging scientists in their quest for cosmic understanding

The Moon's origin is still a subject of debate. The leading theory is that a Mars-sized object collided with Earth in its early history, leading to the formation of the Moon

Beyond the orbit of Neptune contain a vast population of icy objects, including comets. Understanding their formation and dynamics can provide insights into early history

The source of Earth's water remains a mystery. Some theories suggest that it came from comets or asteroids, while others propose that it was present during Earth's formation

These ice giant planets are unique, such as their deep atmospheres and magnetic fields.

Understanding internal structures, compositions is challenging due to limited data

Venus has a hostile environment with extreme temperatures and a thick, toxic atmosphere

Methane detections on Mars have raised questions about its potential origin, which could be geological or even biological

The presence and nature of dark matter, which is believed to make up a significant portion of the universe's mass, remains one of the most significant mysteries in astrophysics