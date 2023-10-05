US stocks up as S&P 500 record best day in 3 weeks

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the S&P 500 recorded its best day-on-day trading in three weeks as US shares closed high.



The index acquired 34 more points, a 0.81 percent increase, to end the day standing at 4,263. The Dow jumped 127 points, 0.39 percent higher, to close the session at 33,129.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq, in the meantime, increased 176 points, which makes 1.35 percent hike, to finish mid-week at 13,210.



The VIX volatility index, better known as the fear index, dropped by 6.2 percent to 18.55. The 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 1.4 percent to 4.731 percent.



The greenback index declined by 0.27 percent to 106.71, whereas the euro was up 0.44 percent to USD1.0511 against the dollar.



Silver fell 0.6 percent to USD21.01 and gold decreased 0.1 percent to USD1,822 an ounce, putting precious metals in the red.



With US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD84.72 per barrel and worldwide benchmark Brent crude at USD86.24 a barrel, oil prices fell more than 5 percent.

