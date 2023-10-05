ValueFirst Integrates OCR Technology to Elevate Customer Support Solutions

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 4 October 2023: ValueFirst, a global CPaaS leader has announced the integration of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology into its suite of customer support solutions. This innovative move further enhances the capabilities of chatbots and conversational robots, bringing a new dimension to customer service automation.

ValueFirst, recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements. By integrating OCR technology into its solutions, ValueFirst aims to empower businesses to have access to more comprehensive and efficient support for operations.

“ValueFirst has always been committed to innovation and customer-centric solutions and we are optimistic that the integration of OCR technology into our customer support solutions will serve as a game-changer for business support automation. By harnessing the power of OCR, we are taking a significant step towards providing our clients with more efficient, accurate, and versatile customer support,” said Arvind Kalla, Chief Regional Officer, ValueFirst.

OCR is a cutting-edge technology that finds applications in the realms of Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision, and pattern recognition. As the name suggests, OCR enables machines to extract text from images, converting it into machine-readable code. This versatile technology can process printed, handwritten, or typed text from scanned documents or photographs. Moreover, OCR can even decipher text embedded in images, such as movie subtitles, opening up a plethora of possibilities for automation and text extraction.

Chatbots, also known as conversational robots, have become integral to many businesses, automating communication processes and bolstering customer support services. These virtual agents leverage Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to understand and respond to customer inquiries seamlessly.

ValueFirst remains committed to tailoring its solutions to meet the unique needs and requirements of each customer. Whether it's automating customer inquiries, processing invoices, or extracting data from forms, OCR integration can be customized to address specific use cases.





