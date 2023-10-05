Over 75,000 medical workers in Kaiser Permanente go on strike in several states

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, over 75,000 health care staffs at one of the US' biggest medical systems started to take industrial action in the biggest strike of health care staffs in the country’s history.



Deliberations with Kaiser Permanente executives are still continuing as employees in Colorado, Oregon, Virginia, southwest Washington state as well as Washington, D.C went on a strike. Employees approved the strike at the end of September as their contract was scheduled to end by the close of the month.



The strikes in Virginia and Washington, D.C. will last for just one day, while the other states will witness three-day walkouts. Kaiser's health facilities in states outside of this list will remain unaffected.



The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions' workers claim that a staffing shortfall has led to dangerous working environments, "dangerously long wait times, mistaken diagnosis, and neglect."



Additionally, workers want the company to reinstate policies that forbid outsourcing work to outside companies, guarantee that union protections are expanded to any businesses Kaiser acquires, raise bonuses, and enhance retiree medical coverage.

