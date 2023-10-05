(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With its new artistic collaboration with up-and-coming Parisian artist Paul Rousteau, Tiffany & Co. is set to ignite a breathtaking transformation of the Opéra Garnier. Starting from September 29th, 2023, during the heart of Paris Fashion Week, the iconic façades of this historic venue will come alive featuring Tiffany & Co's iconic Sixteen Stone ring signed by the brand's legendary designer, Jean Schlumberger.

Tiffany & Co. and Paul Rousteau Unveil New Opéra Garnier Transformation

16 stone ring 18k gold and platinum with round brilliant diamonds - Tiffany & Co.

16 stone ring Platinum with round brilliant diamonds - Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. and Paul Rousteau Unveil New Opéra Garnier Transformation

Tiffany & Co. Storefront, 25 rue de la Paix, Paris.

Continue Reading

This bold transformation is a testament to Tiffany & Co.'s unwavering commitment to French artistic expression and its enduring love for the city of Paris. Opéra Garnier also represents a heartfelt return to Tiffany's roots. Over a century ago, in 1910, at Place de l'

Opéra, Tiffany & Co. opened its first Parisian flagship.

Today, Opéra Garnier's façades come alive again. Tiffany & Co. puts its iconic Sixteen Stone ring on the ultimate stage, with a new work created by Paul Rousteau, continuing the story which commenced at the Louvre.

Originally designed in the 1950's, the Sixteen Stone ring is adorned with sixteen diamonds of absolute purity set in the iconic gold cross-stitches, a signature motif inspired by the textile heritage of Jean Schlumberger. Each cross-stitch is a testament to his ability to harmonize the worlds of fashion, art, and craftsmanship.

"I try to make everything seem irregular, unpredictable, organic, in motion," - Jean Schlumberger, 1955.

"When Tiffany asked me to showcase the Sixteen Stone ring on the façade of the Opéra Garnier, I immediately thought of movement, of dance... The façade of the Opéra – proud, rich and imposing – begins to dance, free and light, around a sacred ring. This ring, with its magical powers, magnetises the most beautiful monument in Paris," says Paul Rousteau.

Opéra Garnier marks the third chapter in Tiffany's artistic journey through Paris. In October 2022, the brand unveiled its digital cube installation at the Centre Pompidou during Nuit Blanche, followed by a grand trompe l'oeil display at the Louvre in January 2023.

Tiffany's tradition of uniting art and jewelry has featured collaborations with luminaries like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Daniel Arsham. Today, the House unites Opéra Garnier with the works of two great creators, Jean Schlumberger and Paul Rousteau, celebrating its enduring love for artists and Paris.

About Tiffany & Co.

TIFFANY & CO., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 13,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches, and luxury accessories. Nearly 5,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's own workshops, realizing the brand's commitment to superlative quality.

TIFFANY & CO. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about TIFFANY & CO. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany .

About The Sixteen Stone Ring by Tiffany & Co.

The Sixteen Stone Ring by Tiffany & Co. stands as a true testament to the brand's commitment to timeless beauty and innovation. This iconic masterpiece is a dazzling fusion of artistry and craftsmanship. The Sixteen Stone Ring pays homage to the brilliant French jeweler Jean

Schlumberger, whose creative genius left an indelible mark on Tiffany & Co. during the 1950s. Schlumberger's unparalleled talent and visionary designs revolutionized the world of jewelry, and this ring is a living testament to his enduring legacy.

At the heart of this masterpiece are sixteen diamonds of absolute purity. Each diamond is meticulously selected for its exceptional quality, radiating a brilliance that is nothing short of extraordinary. Set within the famous gold cross-stitches, a signature motif inspired by the weaving origins of Jean Schlumberger, these diamonds come together to create a mesmerizing symphony of light. As Tiffany & Co. continues to push the boundaries of artistry and luxury, the Sixteen Stone Ring remains a shining example of the brand's dedication to creating timeless treasures that capture the imagination and inspire the world. It stands as a beacon of enduring beauty in the ever-evolving world of fashion and design.

Media Contact:

Valentine Gillard I PR Manager, France, Benelux

Tiffany & Co.

Email: valentine@tiffany. com

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

Logo -



SOURCE Tiffany & Co.