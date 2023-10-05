US reiterates firm commitment to safeguarding Japan

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated the firm dedication of his nation to the safeguard of Japan as he greeted Japan’s Defense Minister Minoru Kihara to the Pentagon.



Austin stated that under Article V of the Japan-US Security Treaty, the US strongly sticks to protecting all of Japan, involving the Senkaku Islands as well as other areas, with an “ironclad” determination.



The comments were part of an address he made as he hosted Kihara.



"This is a time of historic momentum in the US-Japan alliance. We support your government's bold decisions to invest in advanced capabilities including counterstrike, and to increase defense spending to 2 percent of Japan's gross domestic product by 2027," Austin stated in a declaration published by the US Department of Defense.



He also declared that Japan and the US deal with main obstacles, such as “China's coercive behavior, North Korea's dangerous provocations and Russia's reckless war of choice against Ukraine.”



“Our force posture is becoming more versatile, more mobile and more resilient. And we're also investing in stronger ties with our friends across the region," he continued, counting South Korea.

