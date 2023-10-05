Russia’s oil exports increase by 24 percent in only 1 week

(MENAFN) Russian seaborne oil exports reached a three-month high during the week ending October 1, based on tanker-tracking data, a UK news agency reported on Tuesday.



The data indicates that Russia exported approximately 3.72 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last week, marking a 24 percent weekly increase and the highest level since the week ending July 2. This surge raised Russia's four-week average shipments to around 3.3 million bpd, up from 3.2 million bpd in the period ending September 24.



These shipment averages are currently aligned with Moscow's plans to reduce oil exports by 300,000 bpd against the May/June baseline until the year's end. Bloomberg's calculations suggest that shipments should be at approximately 3.28 million bpd.



The increase in exports is attributed to the completion of maintenance work that had previously limited flows from two significant ports in the preceding weeks, affecting shipments from Kozmino on the Pacific coast and Primorsk on the Baltic Sea.

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107194217