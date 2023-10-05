Contrast Media Injectors Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7.4% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for contrast media injectors is anticipated to reach US$ 3.1 billion in 2032 and have a market value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2022. During the period of assessment, a CAGR of 7.4% is anticipated from the market. The rise in chronic diseases worldwide is to blame for the market's expansion.

During the projected period, it is anticipated that the market size would increase due to the integration of modern technologies in contrast media injectors. They have an LCD screen so they can keep track of the health of the patient. During the evaluation period, smart technology integration is projected to present chances for market expansion. For instance, Bracco introduced the EmpowerCTA injector System to meet computed tomography requirements. Players are using injector systems with intelligent software that provides real-time data. For instance, OptiSync, a data management system, was introduced by Mallinckrodt. When a patient has a contrast-media-enhanced CT imaging procedure, it examines radiological data.

On the other hand, it's anticipated that a lack of knowledge and high injector costs for contrast media may restrain market expansion over the forecast period. However, it is anticipated that the market would experience considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increased implementation of beneficial initiatives by the governments of various nations.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study are:



By application, the radiology segment is expected to dominate the market at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

By end-user, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is projected to lead the market at a compounded growth rate of 7.1% in the assessment period.

The market in the U.S is anticipated to garner revenue worth US$ 1.1 Billion by 2032

Chinese industry is expected to display a CAGR of 6.6% in the assessment period. The market in South Korea is projected to secure a value worth US$ 102.5 Million by 2032

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global contrast media injectors market include Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Bracco Group, Guerbet Group, Medtron AG, and Bayer HealthCare LLC. Recent developments in the industry are:



In December 2021, Qaelum NV announced a strategic partnership with Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG is Ulm to combine their advanced Contrast Management solution with the contrast media injectors of Ulrich Medical to assist the demand for hospitals and imaging networks.

In May 2021, Bayer AG announced a strategic collaboration with ArcherDX, which aims to focus on the advancement and commercialization of therapy-accompanying diagnostics test, also known as companion diagnostics (CDx), for Vitrakvi TM. It is based on next-gen sequencing. In December 2021, Guerbet and Bracco Imaging disclosed a strategic collaboration for Gadopiclenol. It is a next-gen magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agent.

Key Segments Profiled in the Contrast Media Injectors Market Study



Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product :



Contrast Media Injector Consumables





Syringes





Tubes



Other Consumables



Contrast Media Injector Systems





CT Injectors





MRI Injectors



Angiography Injectors

Contrast Media Injectors by Accessories

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Application :



Contrast Media Injectors for Radiology



Contrast Media Injectors for Interventional Radiology

Contrast Media Injectors for Interventional Cardiology

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by End User :



Contrast Media Injectors in Hospitals

Contrast Media Injectors in Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa Latin America

More Valuable Insights

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the contrast media injectors market presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Consumables, Injector Systems, Accessories), Application (Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), and regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

