EU power infrastructure fragile, may experience natural gas shortages

(MENAFN) Senior executives of Russian energy giant Gazprom stated on Tuesday that the EU's energy infrastructure is fragile and may experience natural gas shortages.



Following Western restrictions and the disruption of the Nord Stream pipelines, Gazprom, previously the EU's primary gas supplier, drastically cut its deliveries to the region in 2022.



Both the recently constructed Nord Stream 2 and the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which cross the Baltic Sea and transported natural gas from Russia to the EU, were damaged by underwater explosions in September of last year, rendering them useless.



“The fact that the systemic deficit has not gone away is manifested not only by the higher price level in 2023 compared to the pre-Covid years, but also by the persistence of a stable contango in the natural gas market,” senior Gazprom managers Sergey Komlev as well as Aleksandr Shapin declared in an internal magazine.



Contango is a market structure where a commodity's futures price is greater than its spot rate, incentivizing traders to store the commodity for more lucrative resale down the road.

