US mortgage rates reach highest level in two decades as Fed raises interest rates

(MENAFN) At the close of the previous month, U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest point in over two decades, driven by the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates, as reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday.



The Mortgage Bankers Association's survey indicated that during the reporting period, the average 30-year fixed mortgage contract rate increased by 12 basis points, marking the most significant increase since mid-August, and it reached 7.53 percent by Friday.



This rate exceeded 7.5 percent for the first time since November 2000, a notable contrast from just over 5.5 percent a year ago.



In practical terms for homeowners, this translates to a considerable increase in monthly costs. For instance, a 30-year mortgage of $400,000 that cost $1,800 per month last year now demands nearly $1,000 more at the current rate.



In the same period, the survey revealed a 5.7 percent decline in home-purchase applications, reaching the lowest level since 1995.



Mortgage rates have continued to rise throughout the week, according to data from Mortgage News Daily, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate recorded at 7.72 percent on Tuesday.

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107194197