Hillary Clinton says Putin exploits US rift on Ukraine aid

(MENAFN) Previous United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has alleged that Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is “thrilled” by the increasing diplomatic split in Washington about assistance to Ukraine. She claimed that the Russian president “scores points” each time Americans speak of opinions distributed by news outlets as well.



The previous secretary of state and chief proponent of the Russiagate hoax was questioned about how she believed that Russia viewed the mounting opposition among US senators to assistance for Kiev in a meeting with PBS's Geoff Bennett that aired on Tuesday.



Clinton asserted that Putin was "fomenting" the division between American lawmakers in addition to taking pleasure in it so as to "undermine democracy" and "suborn political leaders."



“When I see people parroting Russian talking points that first showed up on Russia Today [RT] or first showed up in a speech from a Russian official, that’s a big point scored for Putin,” Clinton declared.



She proceeded by saying that despite the "ideological" and "partisan" political division, the US Congress needed to resolve its differences and finally enact legislation to guarantee that Ukraine would continue to receive aid.

