Cureofmind Revolutionizes Holistic Mental Health Care On World Mental Health Day

Cure of Mind | online mental health clinic

Cureofmind announces enhanced online services with the inclusion of nutritionists and general medical doctors alongside psychiatrists and psychologists.

ATHENS, GREECE, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 'Cure of Mind' revolutionizes holistic mental health care for a global audience on World Mental Health Day, with a roster of accomplished nutritionists and general medical doctors, providing a holistic approach to mental health for the first time.

As the demand for online mental health services skyrockets, 'Cure of Mind' in Europe stands at the forefront, offering a comprehensive range of services in nine languages to meet the evolving needs of individuals worldwide. The surge in online mental health services comes as no surprise. The digital age has ushered in a new era of accessibility and convenience, and mental health care is no exception. 'Cure of Mind' capitalizes on this trend, providing a seamless online platform and mobile apps for individuals to connect with a team of experts specializing in various psychotherapy modalities. This isn't just about feel-good automated apps; 'Cure of Mind' offers real, human-driven expertise.

"Our platform is not just a directory either; it's an actual clinic, fully equipped to deliver top-tier mental health care," emphasized Dr. Dimitris Papadimitriadis , the leading psychiatrist and scientific director at 'Cure of Mind'. "The paradigm shift towards online services is not only a response to the global digital transformation but also a testament to the effectiveness and convenience of this mode of care delivery."

"Our mission is to provide individuals with the support and resources they need to achieve optimal mental well-being," said Dr. Dimitris Papadimitriadis. "In today's fast-paced world, we recognize the critical need for accessible and effective mental health care. Our diverse team of experts, coupled with the convenience of online appointments, is designed to make this support readily available. It's important to note that our online services not only offer convenience but have also demonstrated effectiveness comparable to traditional in-person sessions."

The inclusion of nutritionists and general medical doctors alongside psychiatrists and licensed psychologists further enriches the clinic's offerings, recognizing the intricate connection between physical and mental well-being. This holistic approach allows 'Cure of Mind' to address the diverse needs of its patients comprehensively. The clinic specializes in addressing a wide range of challenges, including:

Stress and Anxiety Disorders

Panic Attacks and Phobias

Depression and other Mood Disorders

Grief and Loss

Relationship struggles

LGBTQIA+ related difficulties

Procrastination and low Self Esteem

Anger and Impulsivity

Anorexia, bulimia and overeating

Obsessive-Compulsive disorder

Problem Gambling

Personality Disorders

Psychotic Disorders

Medication management

World Mental Health Day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health care, and 'Cure of Mind' remains steadfast in its dedication to providing top-tier services.

For more information on 'Cure of Mind' and its services, please visit cureofmind

About Cure of Mind:

'Cure of Mind' is a leading online European mental health clinic based in Athens, Greece, that provides accessible and comprehensive mental health care services world-wide in English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish. With a team of expert psychologists, psychiatrists, nutritionists, and general medical doctors, the clinic offers a holistic approach to mental well-being. Through a user-friendly online platform and apps, patients can connect with professionals who specialize in their specific needs and preferences.

Nick Palatos

Cure of Mind

+30 2118000544



