Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market To Be Worth US$ 8 Billion By 2033 X Herald

The automotive carbon thermoplastics market is predicted to reach US$ 8 billion by 2033, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 27.5% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period). The market is currently estimated to be worth US$ 700 million in 2023.A composite material made of carbon fiber and plastic is called automotive carbon thermoplastic. Modern materials like carbon fiber are 10 times more durable than steel while weighing only a fifth as much. To develop a one-of-a-kind product that can be used in the manufacture of durable and light-weight automotive parts, carbon fiber is combined with one or two polymers. The interior and outside of autos are designed using these thermoplastic materials.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global automotive carbon thermoplastic market amounted to US$ 700 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for automotive carbon thermoplastic is estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is forecasted to garner US$ 8 billion by 2033.

The polyamide (PA) segment is leading the automotive carbon thermoplastic market.

“ The increasing population in large countries is raising public interest in purchasing more vehicles, which is expected to spur the demand for automotive carbon thermoplastic over the coming years ,” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Key players in the automotive carbon thermoplastic market are actively focusing on methods such as investments, collaborations, new developments, R&D activities, and acquisitions to broaden and strengthen their international footprint. Moreover, many start-ups are working on creating advanced solutions.



Solerial Matusions, a Swedish start-up, is creating a carbon fiber nanoparticle additive. The additive solution seeks to reduce the cost and weight of automotive structural components while providing greater protection. Anand Group collaborated with Far-UK to produce carbon fiber composites in February 2021. The collaboration emphasized creating innovative methods to reduce emissions.

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Industry Research Segmentation:

· By Resin Type :



Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Polycarbonate (PC)

· By Application :



Exterior

Chassis

Interior Powertrain & UTH

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis



Europe is dominating the worldwide market. Germany is a major contributor to regional market growth due to the presence of prominent automotive companies in the country.

The North American market is also growing at a rapid pace. The United States is a market leader in North America due to increasing government efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. Japan and South Korea are booting Asia Pacific market growth due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles in these countries.

