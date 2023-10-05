Rehabilitation Of Roads In Lachin To Be Completed Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev, theState Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is rapidly
and qualitatively implementing the project of reconstruction of
internal roads in Lachin, Azernews reports,
citing AAYDA.
The State Agency informs that the reconstruction project of
internal roads of the Lachin City with a length of about 70 km
consists of the restoration of the central streets and internal
roads of the town. The width of streets and internal roads varies
from 4 to 11 meters.
The project involves the removal of unsuitable pavement,
excavation of unsuitable soil if necessary, backfilling with
suitable materials, and construction of a new embankment and base.
In those areas where the road base is ready, new asphalt concrete
pavement of the required thickness is laid. These works have
already been completed on many streets and roads.
Restoration and reconstruction works are carried out in
accordance with Construction Norms and Rules under the personal
control of the leadership of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
Reconstruction works are planned to be completed in the near
future. For this purpose, the necessary number of forces has been
transferred to the area.
With the reconstruction of the internal roads of Lachin, modern
road infrastructure is being created in the territory of the city,
ensuring the comfortable movement of people living here and guests
visiting the town.
MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107194164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.