EU urges to accept eastern expansion for advanced security

(MENAFN) For the benefit of its own safety, the European Union must embrace not only Ukraine but also Moldova, Georgia, as well as the Western Balkans, said Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. He claimed that continuous eastward growth is a geopolitical need.



Pavel made this statement at the opening ceremony of the new academic year, which Herman van Rompuy, the previous head of the European Council, and Federica Mogherini, the former director of European Union diplomacy, both participated. "The new geopolitical imperative requires a new dynamic of enlargement," van Rompuy said.



“For too long, we have left some European countries at the mercy of geopolitical manipulations,” the Czech leader declared, affirming that the “European and Atlantic” inclusion of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, as well as the Western Balkans must be “completed.”



According to the Czech Television station, the president claimed that the bloc's extension will increase its security in a "increasingly antagonistic" worldwide context. The most "pressing security threat," according to Pavel, is currently being posed by Russia's military operation, although a "more demanding than assertive China" represents a bigger "geopolitical challenge."

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107194156