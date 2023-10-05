Germany, Jordan Celebrates 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany held a ceremony on Tuesday hosted by the German Ambassador, Bertram von Moltke, on the occasion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Jordan and the Day of German Unity, in the presence of H.R.H. Prince El Hassan Bin Talal as the guest of honor and H.R.H. Princess Sarvath El Hassan.In his speech, His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal highlighted the importance of the historical and deep-rooted Jordanian-German relations, which are based on mutual respect.His Royal Highness said: "Over the last 70 years, remarkable joint efforts have been made in the fields of science and diplomacy, energy, technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges; all steps towards reinforcing sustainable, inclusive development."Furthermore, His Royal Highness stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.His Royal Highness also called for a commitment to establish enduring sustainability in academic partnerships to cultivate a profound mutual appreciation of both cultures.The German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke thanked the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for 70 years of friendship and cooperation and the eminent role Jordan continues to play in the region and on the global stage. In his speech, he described the bilateral relationship with Jordan as strategic, based on shared interests and values.Highlighting this year's anniversary in the diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ambassador von Moltke said: "70 years of diplomatic relations have shown that Germany and Jordan can rely on each other in times of need. The scope of our common interests is mirrored in the scope and magnitude of our cooperation. With 600 million euros of assistance committed in 2022 alone, Germany is the second biggest bilateral donor to Jordan." He further stressed his commitment to developing the potential of strong and vibrant German-Jordanian relations, for example in the field of green energy and skilled labor migration.Reflecting on the fall of the Berlin Wall which marked the end of the territorial division of Europe, Ambassador von Moltke recalled that just as the reunification of Germany in 1990 would not have been possible without the help of friends, the international community must now stand together to protect the international order.