(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure 11 / 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.
Attachments
Appendix – Anders Dam - 04.10.2023 Appendix – Johnny Christensen - 04.10.2023 Appendix – Niels Erik Jakobsen - 04.10.2023 Appendix – Per Skovhus - 04.10.2023 Appendix – Peter Schleidt - 04.10.2023
Attachments Appendix – Anders Dam - 04.10.2023... Appendix – Johnny Christensen - 04.10.2023... Appendix – Niels Erik Jakobsen - 04.10.2023... Appendix – Per Skovhus - 04.10.2023... Appendix – Peter Schleidt - 04.10.2023...
MENAFN05102023004107003653ID1107194150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.