Rising Trends And Growth Of High Energy Laser Directed Energy Weapons Market Outlook By 2032

High Energy Laser Directed Energy Weapons Market by Product , Application , and Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global high energy laser (HEL) directed energy weapons (DEW) market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for hi-tech weapon systems. High energy laser directed energy weapons is a ranged weapon that damages the target using highly focused laser. HEL DEW delivers energy directly to the target without the need of a delivery mechanism such as rocket or missile, and has the potential to be used from all the existing platforms. Moreover, high energy laser weapon systems can be designed to be both lethal or non-lethal based on the application, since energy output can be controlled easily. Further, laser weapons only require energy supply to operate effectively and eliminates the logistics problem of carrying ammunition.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

.Defense contractors are forced to shut down their production operations due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

.Research & development of directed energy weapons will be adversely impacted during the lockdown period, since research organizations rely on international workforce.

.Directed energy weapons manufacturers are facing short-term operational issues due to lack of supply of components necessary for manufacturing of such a sophisticated weapon system owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

.Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of directed energy weapons will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons, increase in demand for high-speed weapon system, and rise in adoption of laser as missile countermeasure are the factors that drive the global high energy laser directed energy weapons market . However, high development cost & policies against transfer of state-of-art technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure and breakthroughs in laser technology present new pathways in the industry.

The global directed high energy laser energy weapons market trends are as follows:

Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons

Countries such as US, Russia, and China have been investing in research & development of directed energy weapons for next-generation fire power capabilities. Recently, in 2020, The US Navy recently installed the first optical dazzling interdictor, navy (ODIN), a laser weapon system that allows a ship to counter unmanned aerial systems. The first system was installed on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). The ODIN is configured to track and disable enemy drones by throwing them off course and jamming their sensors. Prior to this installation, USS Dewey was used for the temporary installation of the Navy's laser weapon system (LaWS). The LaWS is a technology demonstrator built by the US Naval Sea Systems Command from commercial fiber solid-state lasers, utilizing combination methods developed at the US Naval Research Laboratory. LaWS can be directed onto targets from the radar track obtained from a MK 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) or other targeting sources. Such surge in development of advanced directed energy weapon systems is expected to boost the global high energy laser directed energy weapons market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the global high energy laser directed energy weapons industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global high energy laser directed energy weapons market share.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global high energy laser directed energy weapons market growth scenario.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed global high energy laser directed energy weapons market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the high energy laser directed energy weapons market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the high energy laser directed energy weapons market?

.What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.Quinetiq Group PLC.

.Rheinmetall AG

.Raytheon Company

.Lockheed Martin Corporation

.The Boeing Company

.Northrop Grumman Corporation

.Moog Inc.

.Textron Inc.

.BAE Systems PLC

.L3Harris Technologies Inc.

