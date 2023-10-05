U.S. Plant Based Meat Market Size To Record 24.2% CAGR From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Plant Based Meat Market

The plant based meat market size in U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 24% between 2023 and 2032.

According to latest research by Market Value Insights, the plant based meat market size in U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 24% between 2023 and 2032.The U.S. plant-based meat market had been growing steadily, driven by several factors, including increasing health consciousness, environmental concerns, and the desire for alternative protein sources. Consumer demand for plant-based meat products was on the rise. Many people, including vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians, were incorporating plant-based meats into their diets. Plant-based meat products were readily available in supermarkets, grocery stores, and even fast-food restaurants. This increased accessibility made it easier for consumers to try plant-based options. Some of the major player also contributing to the growth of the market in this region. For instance, in 2023, Today, Final Foods Inc., a startup specializing in natural food and technology, has unveiled its inaugural product range of plant-based, protein-packed, vegan meat alternatives. in 2019, Nestlé is increasing the scope of its plant-based food offerings in its largest market, the United States, as well as in its home nation of Switzerland. In both regions, Nestlé is introducing plant-based burgers and ground meat alternatives, specifically tailored to cater to the preferences of local consumers. These products closely resemble raw beef in appearance and cooking characteristics, delivering a succulent, meat-like taste and texture.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the world, causing immense human suffering, economic damage, and significant changes to the health, social, and environmental sectors. According to WHO, as of December 31, 2020, over 82 million people have been infected and 1.8 million have died from the virus. Supply chain management has struggled with the sudden increase in demand for certain products and the restrictions on travel and production that have been in place since the pandemic began. Companies are trying to adapt to the new reality, and changes that will persist after the pandemic is over are likely to emerge. Furthermore, the resilience challenge has been addressed in distinctly different ways by various industries.Healthcare providers stand out as resilience leaders, as 60% of healthcare respondents have regionalized their supply chains and 33% have relocated production closer to end markets.Market Value Insights conducted a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Plant Based Meat Market, utilizing a 360-degree approach that combines both primary and secondary research methods. This approach allowed us to gain a deep understanding of the current market conditions, including the supply-demand balance, pricing trends, customer preferences, and other important factors. Our primary research involved collecting insights from industry experts and opinion leaders from around the world, allowing us to validate our findings and gain a broader perspective of the market. To ensure the accuracy and reliability of our data, we employed various market estimation and data validation techniques and developed a proprietary model to forecast market growth until 2032. The North America region is expected to account for XX% of the global U.S. Plant Based Meat Market by 2032, due to the presence of major players in the region and the adoption of advanced technologies. The United States, which is the most technologically advanced and industrially developed country in the region, accounts for more than half of the North America market. The Asia Pacific U.S. Plant Based Meat Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, driven by favorable government regulations and increasing industrialization in the region. The growth of economies such as China and India is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Key companies in the U.S. Plant Based Meat Landscape are Morningstar Farms, Beyond Meat, Lightlife, Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf Foods, Amy's Kitchen, Pinnacle Foods, and others. In-depth analysis of U.S. Plant Based Meat Market for the below segments: Market Size, By Source (Wheat, Soy, Blends, Pea, and Others), Market Size, By Product (Burger Patties, Keema, Kebabs, Strips & Nuggets, Sausages, and Others), Market Size, By Type (Chicken, Pork, Beef, and Fish), Market Size, By Storage (Refrigerated, Frozen, and Shelf-stable), Market Size, By Distribution Channel (Food retail, Food services, and E-commerce)

