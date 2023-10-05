QIIB Is Service Sector Sponsor For 'Made In Qatar 2023'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) have recently signed an agreement to support the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' Exhibition as a service sector sponsor.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, General Manager of Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Exhibition's Technical Committee, and Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, QIIB's CEO, at the Chamber's headquarters.

Also present at the ceremony were attended by Khaled Khalifa Al-Rabban, Head of Banking Services for Gov. & Semi Gov. Sector, and Khaled Al-Shaibi, Head of Business Development at the bank.

Held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

On this occasion, Saleh Al Sharqi expressed his thanking to the bank for supporting the exhibition, stressing that this sponsorship reflected its interest to supporting the national industry and products.

He praised the QIIB's vital role in Qatar, as one of the most leading Islamic banks in the State, noting that it offers many Islamic solutions and services for its customers and companies.

Al Sharqi also emphasized the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and fostering communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector.

He expressed hope that the exhibition would significantly contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, showcasing Qatar's most prominent industries and products, ultimately reducing reliance on imports.

Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Dr Abdulbasit Al Shaibei, QIIB's CEO, said:“We are pleased to support the 'Made in Qatar Exhibition'. The bank's strategy has long been focusing on the local market and engaging with local partners”.

Al Shaibei also underscored the bank's keenness to be part of the expo's regional and global success and excellence, especially since it comes following the outstanding success Qatar achieved by hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, which captured the world's attention to Qatar and highlighted Qatar's advanced facilities, sophisticated infrastructure, exceptional organizational skills, and warm hospitality.