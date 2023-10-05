Qatar Reiterates Support For Political Solution To Moroccan Sahara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar reiterated its supportive position for the efforts of the Secretary-General of the United Nations aimed at facilitating the achievement of a lasting and agreed-upon political solution to the issue of Moroccan Sahara, within the framework of the political process supervised by the United Nations, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, the latest of which is Resolution 2,654 (2022), and in a way that guarantees the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This came in the statement of Qatar made by Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, before the meeting of the Fourth Committee of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on decolonisation items.

Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar's position regarding the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, based on its belief in settling differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

He added that Qatar renews its welcome of the autonomy initiative presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, which represents an objective basis for any realistic and sustainable solution to this issue.