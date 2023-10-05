Qatar Takes Part In 19Th Arab Conference For Heads Of Investigations And Criminal Evidence Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Qatar is participating in the 19th Arab Conference for heads of investigation and criminal evidence services, which began yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the capital, Tunis.
Qatar is represented in the two-day conference by Director-General of Criminal Investigation at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier-General Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi.
