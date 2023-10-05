WISE 2023 Emerging Leaders Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the global education community prepares for the World Innovation Summit for Education 2023, a group of 13 exceptional individuals have been chosen as part of the prestigious 2023 WISE Emerging Leaders (WEL) cohort.

This cohort marks the fifth consecutive year of the WEL programme, which is designed to nurture the next generation of education leaders with the mindset, skills, and techniques necessary to revolutionise education systems.

“This year's cohort represents a diverse group of 15 women and men hailing from 12 countries, spanning various backgrounds and disciplines within the field of education,” WISE said on its website.

“Among the chosen fellows are young professionals from organisations affiliated with the wider WISE community and social innovators actively engaged in developing and delivering education initiatives within their respective organisations and networks,” it added.

WEL is a prestigious nine-month fellowship programme designed for the next generation of education leaders who aspire to revolutionise the field of education.

The programme is renowned for cultivating the mindsets, skills, and techniques needed to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of education, while also nurturing communities and fostering systemic transformation. The WEL Fellowship has developed a community of over 70 young leaders in education over its five-year history, and this year's cohort is expected to further enrich this global network.

The WEL programme distinguishes itself through its unique combination of in-person residential sessions, a series of online workshops led by education experts, asynchronous reflective blog posts, the development of concrete projects to be implemented in their respective organisations, and customised mentoring support to guide fellows in their project implementation.

The 2023 WISE Emerging Leaders cohort is now gearing up for their immersive nine-month journey, which will culminate at the World Innovation Summit for Education 2023 in November.