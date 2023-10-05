QFFD Sustainability Summit Launched At Expo 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Following Qatar's launch of Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) launched QFFD Sustainability Summit 2023 in Expo's Congress Center, by partnering up with Qatar Charity, Global Green Growth Institute, and World Food Program.

The event explores the importance of integrating SDG 8 - economic empowerment - into food security, water security, and climate change-focused development projects, acknowledging the crucial role of sustainable economic growth in overcoming these challenges.

The event was attended by Director General of QFFD Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, Deputy Director-General for Project Development at QFFD Sultan Al Aseeri, and Country Director for Kenya at World Food Program Lauren Landis, in addition to high-level figures from Qatar Charity and the Global Green Growth Institute.

Al Aseeri said“doing better” also means working together and joining efforts as no one can do it alone. Against this background, Qatar Fund for Development is convening this conference, co-hosted with our strategic partners, the World Food Program, Qatar Charity, and the Global Green Growth Institute.“We are joined by experts, practitioners, and thought leaders from diverse sectors to stimulate discussions, foster knowledge exchange, and encourage collaboration around innovative approaches and transformative solutions as 'the SDGs are not just a list of goals. They carry the hopes, dreams, rights, and expectations of people everywhere, to quote the UN Secretary General.”